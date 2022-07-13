RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people face numerous drug and weapons charges as a result of an ongoing, multi-agency drug investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the ongoing heroin/fentanyl investigation between Drug Investigation Division special agents and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies, led to the men’s arrest Tuesday.

Eight search warrants were conducted across Middle Tennessee on July 12, the TBI said, wherein agents were able to seize more than 1,800 grams of cocaine, 1,400 grams of heroin/fentanyl, eight firearms and more than $148,000 in cash.

During the execution of one search warrant at an Antioch apartment complex, one of the suspects, Michael Short, 32, reportedly shot at officers in the apartment doorway. Short was taken into custody by the Metro Nashville Police Department and subsequently charged, TBI officials said. No officers or suspects were injured as a result of the shooting.

Also taken into custody were Vernon Bee, 55, of Nashville; Marquavis Lytle, 32, of Nolensville; Selwyn George, 35, of Clarksville; and Michael Robinson, 57, of Nashville.

Michael Short (Courtesy: MNPD)

Marquavis Lytle (Courtesy: MNPD)

Michael Robinson (Courtesy: MNPD)

Vernon Bee (Courtesy: MNPD)

Selwyn George (Courtesy: MNPD)

Bee faces one count of manufacture/sell/delivery of a Schedule II drug.

Lytle faces multiple charges, including two counts of Schedule IV drug possession, one count each of Schedule V and VI drug possession, fabricating and tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of tampering with evidence.

George was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.

Robinson was charged with violating probation and failure to appear.

The men were taken to different area jails, according to the TBI.