NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Buffalo Road is shut down in both directions after a brush fire ignited overnight in Davidson County.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department arrived in the 7700 block of Buffalo Road just before 1 a.m. to respond to a fire call.

Fire personnel have been working the brush fire for several hours and expect to remain at the scene until at least 6 a.m. in an effort to control the blaze.

According to crews on scene, one firefighter was injured and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a laceration to the head. It remains unclear how the firefighter sustained the injury.

At this time, officials say the blaze has damaged at least 5-acres of the property. Buffalo Road is considered a hazard and remains closed.

No other information was immediately released.