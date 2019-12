NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard posted a moving tribute for his brother on Instagram Friday.

Clay Beathard was one of two victims stabbed outside The Dogwood Nashville on Dec. 21. Beathard and Paul Trapeni III both died from their injuries.

“Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known. Anyone that knows him knows this, he would do absolutely anything for the people he loves,” C.J. Beathard said in part of his tribute.

Click here to view the Instagram tribute.