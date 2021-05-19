46-year-old man killed in Sumner County crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man from Cottontown was killed after a fiery crash on Highway 25 in Sumner County late Tuesday night.

The crash, which involved only one vehicle, was reported around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection with West Biggs Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Christopher Marchbanks was driving westbound on Highway 25, when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, slamming his vehicle into a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire, killing Marchbanks, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.