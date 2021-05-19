46-year-old man killed in Sumner County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man from Cottontown was killed after a fiery crash on Highway 25 in Sumner County late Tuesday night.

The crash, which involved only one vehicle, was reported around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection with West Biggs Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Christopher Marchbanks was driving westbound on Highway 25, when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, slamming his vehicle into a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire, killing Marchbanks, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss