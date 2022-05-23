NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nolensville Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen food trailer.

Authorities say the mobile food trailer and smoker is the property of Charcoal Cowboys. The $45,000 unit was stored at a lot in Nolensville.

Around 3 a.m. on May 10, a box truck was seen on surveillance video driving to the location. A short time later, the trailer is seen attached to the truck heading north on Nolensville Road.

“He said there was a very expensive smoker. He said it was like $10,000. Not only did he lose a very expensive trailer, but a main source of business,” said Nolensville Officer Allison Humes. “Looks like a kitchen with a smoker. It’s like a small house. Yes, he does everything in there, cooks, cleans. There’s a freezer, a fridge. There’s a lot to it.”

If you have any information on the mobile kitchen with the Charcoal Cowboys logo on it, you are asked to call Nolensville police at (615) 776-3640.