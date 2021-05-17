44-year-old driver dies after crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after a crash that also injured another driver in Clarksville over the weekend.

Clarksville police responded just before noon Sunday to a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive.

Two people involved were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision, according to officers.

Police said Rolando Mendez, 44, later died from his injuries, while the other driver was treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.