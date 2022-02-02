SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – 44 dogs and a rabbit were saved from a heartbreaking neglect situation in Smith County after being found during a welfare investigation.

Smith County Humane officials and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department conducted a welfare investigation at a home where they found 44 dogs and a rabbit along with no food or water found anywhere on the property.

Unfortunately, 10 dogs were also found deceased at the home.

Both residents of the home, Kenneth Connel and Suzie Nicole Nevils, now face up to 15 charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

Smith County Humane Society took in the dogs where they are being held in an undisclosed location due to the court case being ongoing. The animals are being checked out by veterinarians and are given much-needed medical attention.

“They were malnourished, emaciated, most of them were outside in the elements,” says Shenia Pellum, the executive director of the Smith County Humane Society. “They were struggling and they were suffering, some were bearing better than others with it. Others not so good.”

(Courtesy: Smith County Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Smith County Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Smith County Humane Society)

This kind of operation is massive and requires volunteers and most of all donations. The Smith County Humane Society has no actual building, no animal control and they get zero funding from the county.

“We have approximately 20,000 residents 325 square miles and we don’t have a shelter and we don’t have animal services provided by the county. So, I recently took over at Smith County Humane about a year and a half ago, give or take and there’s a lot of needs in this community. There’s a lot of education needed a lot of resources and someone working to provide those and trying to keep as many animals from going into rescues,” says Pellum.

Pellum says they also rely on other rescues and Humane Societies to help, like Waggin Tails, a local non-profit and the Smith County Animal Clinic.

“So you know what our biggest goal and understanding is for everybody is that when these situations happen, they’re expensive, it takes a lot of manpower takes a lot of time and effort to take a lot of different things working together. We really, really need new legislation in this state. To prevent some of this but also to help make the process smoother when these things do happen,” says Pellum.

The dogs are not up for adoption as they are still part of an ongoing criminal case, but there are ways to help the animals.

If you would like to donate supplies, those can be dropped off at Shelia’s Flowers across the street from the Sanderson Funeral Home. Blankets, towels, sheets are all desperately needed, small holes or stains are acceptable.

Additional Needs:

13 gallon trash bags

Empty gallon water jugs

Cleaning supplies

Coffee for volunteers

Dog food

Large crates

Clipboards

Laundry supplies

Volunteers are needed and can help walk dogs, play with puppies, clean or wash bowls. To volunteer message the Smith County TN Humane Society Facebook page or complete the application here.

Updates on the animals will be posted on the Smith County Humane Facebook page.