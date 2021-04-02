41-year-old woman killed after crashing into parked vehicles in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 41-year-old woman was killed after she crashed into multiple parked vehicles in East Nashville Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Stainback Avenue near Douglas Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Metro police reported Danielle Baines was driving a 2007 Kia Soul on Stainback Avenue at a high rate of speed when she veered left and crashed head-on into a parked GMN Yukon. The impact from the crash caused the Kia to also hit a parked Toyota Camry.

No one was inside either of the vehicles struck.

Baines, who lived on nearby Pennock Avenue, was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she died.

Her mother, who was the front seat passenger in the vehicle, was also taken to Skyline for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police reported both women were wearing seatbelts.

No additional information was released.