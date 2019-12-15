400 Radnor Towers residents evacuated due to fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews responded to Radnor Towers, on Nolensville Pike, Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters tell News 2 the fire started in a trash dumping system and smoke was filling up several floors.

No one was hurt, but 400 residents had to be evacuated.

Fire crews are checking to see which units were damaged by water from the sprinkler system.

The American Red Cross is on its way to the scene to help those impacted.

This is a developing story.