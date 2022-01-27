NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new study done by Vanderbilt University showed 40% of children missed at least one week of school during the fall 2021 semester. The new data comes as districts across Middle Tennessee have had to temporarily switch to remote learning.

It’s no secret that a battle inside schools has been brewing. Vanderbilt’s study found more than one-third missed at least one day due to quarantining from COVID-19.

“We have known that COVID has been disruptive to students learning and attendance at school, but I think we were surprised to see the substantial amount of lost hours of instruction,” said Dr. Carolyn Heinrich, Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor of Public Policy and Education at Vanderbilt University.

More parents in East Tennessee (65%) and Middle Tennessee (63%) said their children missed at least one day of school than those in West Tennessee (49%). Dr. Heinrich said looking at the numbers, her biggest concern is the number of children missing out on valuable time in the classroom.

“That’s a very large amount of learning loss when you think of an entire week or more of loss classroom time. You know when we have a snow day, we make up those snow days, because we are worried about that loss of learning. Now, think about how that is compounded by COVID,” said Dr. Heinrich.

The study is passed on the fall semester of 2021, but doctors worry those same trends could continue into the new year.

“Unfortunately, we have heard that with the new omicron variant of COVID, it’s hit the young children hard. It’s a very contagious variant and our younger children are the ones least protected right,” explained Dr. Heinrich.

Teachers are echoing a similar concern. As staffing shortages, missed time in the classroom, and several school districts shut their doors due to illness, many teachers are continuing to feel the same pressure they did at the beginning of the pandemic.

“COVID is very much still here, that it’s affecting us significantly, and that it’s not just an urban school district problem,” said Sara Duran, with the Metro Nashville Education Association.

Many teachers say they are being pushed to the brink. This week, three Williamson County schools announced they would be transitioning from in-person learning to remote, temporarily, due to staffing challenges. The stress is even causing some educators to walk away for good.

“Teachers are viewed as superheroes, people who are willing to sacrifice everything for their profession, and we’re sort of at a point where those superheroes aren’t getting the chance to re-charged,” explained Duran.

Duran, along with MNEA, has been pushing for better conditions for teachers and support staff. The organization gave thanks to Dr. Adriane Battle, Director of Metro Public Schools, for continued support. However, they tell News 2 are pushing for improved pay for all staff members and to give those who have continued to work through the school year recognition.