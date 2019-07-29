4-year-old girl found alone reunited with family

UPDATE: The child’s father has been located!

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are trying to identify a 4-year-old girl who was found Monday morning. They are also trying to find her family.

Police said the little girl was found around 9 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Evans Road and Purple Heart. She had no signs of injury and appeared well taken care of.

Officers said the girl told them her name was Alana, her dad’s name is Chris, and her mother’s name is Shay. The little girl also mentioned about a person in her life named Abby and something about a dog.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt Tina Slaven at 931-320-0720.