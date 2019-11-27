Live Now
4-year-old child hit by vehicle in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A four-year-old child has been transported to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Sumner County.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Merrick Road in the Creekside subdivision, located in the area of Long Hollow Pike and Lower Station Camp Creek Road.

The extent of the child’s injuries was not immediately known.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.

