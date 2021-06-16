4 women injured in crash near Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four women were injured when two cars collided at a stop light near Vanderbilt University late Tuesday night.
Metro police responded to the collision just before midnight on 21st Avenue South at Edgehill Avenue.
Officers said one of the vehicles involved was stopped at a traffic light on 21st Avenue South, when another car came down the road and slammed into the back of the stopped vehicle.
Two women in each car were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.
No additional information was immediately released.