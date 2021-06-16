4 women injured in crash near Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four women were injured when two cars collided at a stop light near Vanderbilt University late Tuesday night.

Metro police responded to the collision just before midnight on 21st Avenue South at Edgehill Avenue.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officers said one of the vehicles involved was stopped at a traffic light on 21st Avenue South, when another car came down the road and slammed into the back of the stopped vehicle.

Two women in each car were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.