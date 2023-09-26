WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported four men have been indicted on sexual exploitation charges.

Over the past month, deputies along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked together to take the Williamson County men into custody.

Joshua Shinbaum (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Conor Logan (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Julian Alderman (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Shinbaum, 26, of Franklin, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor over 50 images and sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images

Conor Logan, 28, of Franklin, four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor over 50 images, and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor over 25 images

Warren Bryant, 65, of Brentwood, sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor over 50 images

Julian Alderman, 43, of Franklin, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images, and eight counts of violation of the sex offender registry.

A mug shot for Bryant was not provided.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force began investigating Julian Alderman after it was discovered that he was sharing child sexual abuse material utilizing the BitTorrent Network, according to a release. Alderman was registered as a sex offender in 2017 after pleading guilty to similar charges in Nashville.

According to a release, the WCSO ICAC Task Force works hand-in-hand with the Sex Offender Registry investigative team in Williamson County. The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works proactively within the community to ensure that violent sex offenders preying on our youth are stopped and ultimately brought to justice.

If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at https://report.cybertip.org/

If you have any questions or concerns related to these cases, contact Williamson County Detective Paul Lusk, at: Paul.Lusk@Williamsoncounty-tn.gov.