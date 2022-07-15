LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stolen weapons were found inside a room at a hotel in Lebanon after a short pursuit with authorities, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. at the Days Inn Hotel off Highway 231.

Officials said three males and one female, one of which is a juvenile, were taken into custody.

Captain Scott Moore told News 2 deputies located a silver Cadillac that matched the description of a vehicle the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was looking for. There was a short pursuit and deputies ultimately located the silver Cadillac at the Days Inn.

Moore said deputies talked with the suspects for about an hour or two before they turned themselves in and were taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt during this standoff and no shots were fired.

News 2 is working to learn how many weapons were found inside the room.

As we’ve reported, The ATF, FBI & Metro Nashville Police Department were working with Greenbrier police in their search for brazen gun shop bandits who drove a stolen truck through the front of a gun store last week.