4 juveniles escape Stones River Academy in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one juvenile remains on the run after an escape from a Nashville juvenile detention facility early Tuesday morning.

According to Metro police, four juveniles escaped from Stones River Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Three of them were captured, officers revealed.

Police have not provided a name, picture or description of the juvenile still at large. No details of the escape have been released either.

Earlier this month, News 2 reported on an attempted escape involving more than a dozen juveniles at the facility. On Oct. 10, investigators said 15 juveniles created a disturbance at the detention center and tried to escape, but were not successful.

