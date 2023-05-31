FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former employee and program manager at the South Central Human Resource Agency (SCHRA) has been indicted with three others for a scheme to misappropriate more than $117,000 from the agency, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Wednesday.

The Comptroller released a report Wednesday morning detailing the scheme, led by former SCHRA Program Manager Jennifer Henry. According to the report, Henry enabled her son, Khani Johnson, as well as Makayla Leake and Dustin Simmons to misappropriate $117,024 in Labor and Workforce Development grant funds while participating in the Work Experience program, which provides pay to eligible participants with employability struggles.

According to the Comptroller’s Office investigators found that Henry aided the three individuals in representing that they were gainfully employed when they were not. It also appeared that Henry fabricated timesheets for the three individuals and directed a Career Service Provider (SCP) in Bedford County to sign and approve their timesheets. All three were paid through the SCHRA’s payroll system.

Henry’s employment with SCHRA was terminated on Nov. 23, 2021, according to the Comptroller.

The Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Henry on eight separate counts in May 2023. The Grand Jury also indicted Johnson on six separate counts, Makayla Leake on six separate counts and Dustin Simmons on six separate counts.

“When Henry directed the Career Service Provider to approve timesheets without verification, it caused a significant breakdown in internal controls,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The CSP’s role is to contact worksites, correspond with worksite supervisors, and visit worksites as needed. This did not occur in this case, which allowed the scheme to go undetected.”