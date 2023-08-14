HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least four people were taken into custody following an hours-long SWAT situation in Hermitage.

The incident began at a residence on Albee Drive off Dodson Chapel Road. At the scene, neighbors told News 2 that the incident began nearly five hours ago just after midnight.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Source: WKRN

Witnesses heard a loud explosion near the residence and observed a man and child exit the home. A News 2 crew on scene saw an officer carrying a child while one man was placed into the back of a patrol vehicle.

According to Metro police, the individuals taken into custody are believed to be connected to several armed robberies.

As of 6 a.m., a heavy police presence remained in the area. No other information was immediately released.