4 employees suspended after Nashville juveniles escape detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four employees have been suspended after four teens escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Youth Opportunity, a private prison contractor who manages the justice center, announced Wednesday that they have suspended four employees pending the results of an internal investigation.

Youth Opportunity released this statement:

Youth Opportunity is working closely with the Juvenile Court of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County to assess the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident and to develop enhanced security measures that will prevent similar situations in the future. Youth Opportunity continues its internal investigation and, pending the results of the investigation, four of its employees have been suspended. Youth Opportunity has provided a safe and secure environment for the youth and the citizens of Nashville. Youth Opportunity has heretofore experienced very few safety and security breaches. Unfortunately, over the past weekend, in an isolated incident of a breach of security, four juvenile offenders escaped. Youth Opportunity acknowledges that several members of its security personnel made improper decisions that, when combined, led to an opportunity for the four youth to leave the facility. The City of Nashville has seen great improvement in the quality of services provided at the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center under the management of Youth Opportunity. Since Youth Opportunity began management of the facility in July 2015, many innovative programs have been established to provide the youth entrusted to it with education and mental health opportunities that help prepare them for productive lives upon their release. Youth Opportunity is grateful for the efforts of the state and local police agencies that are working tirelessly to apprehend the four youth. Youth Opportunity

Four teenagers who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville over the weekend were able to convince a staff member to help them get to an unsecured basement, which allowed them to exit the facility, officials said Monday.

Police say on Saturday night, 16-year-old Decorrius Wright, 17-year-old Morris Marsh, 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers and 15-year-old Calvin Howse escaped from the detention facility.

The four teenage escapees should be considered dangerous, police explained.

Wright is accused of shooting and killing Kyle Yorlets, 24, on Torbett Street in February. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

The other escapees, Caruthers and Howse, have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their criminal history. Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 615-862-8600 immediately.