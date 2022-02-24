CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple schools in Cheatham County will be closed Friday due to flooding.

Those schools, four in total, are Harpeth High School, Harpeth Middle School, Kingston Springs Elementary School, and Pegram Elementary Fine Arts Magnet School.

There will also be no after-school activities in the south cluster. Daycare at Kingston Springs will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cheatham County officials say they are keeping an eye on other waterways in the area, including the Cumberland River, and will continue to consult with emergency personnel.

The rainfall also caused some road closures in Middle TN, including multiple Rutherford County roads. Earlier this morning, a man had to be rescued after his vehicle was swept into high waters in Williamson County.