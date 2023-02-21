GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four men are in jail after investigators said they were caught using websites linked to prostitution.

According to the Gallatin Police Department, authorities put several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex acts and prostitution.

Daniel Barillas of La Vergne was charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act and patronizing prostitution with a minor. He is being held on a $65,000 bond.

Daniel Barillas (Source: Gallatin Police Department) Jason Holbert (Source: Gallatin Police Department) Jahir Hussain Mohamed-Ali (Source: Gallatin Police Department) Michael Osheroff (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Jason Holbert of Charleston, West Virginia was charged with patronizing prostitution and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Jahir Hussain Mohamed-Ali of Franklin was charged with patronizing prostitution and is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Lastly, Michael Osheroff of Nashville was charged with three counts of patronizing prostitution and is being held on a $3,000 bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.