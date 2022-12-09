WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people have been arrested on aggravated arson charges in connection with a fire that happened in July at a home in McMinnville.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on July 21, authorities responded to a residential fire reported on McGregor Road in McMinnville. Over the course of the investigation, agents determined the fire had been intentionally set and that multiple people were responsible.
Those accused of setting the fire have been identified as Janice Stokes, 54, Devin Miller, 20, Dakota Bennett, 25, and Michelle Bennett, 48. All four were arrested Friday and booked into the Warren County Jail, according to the TBI.
Their charges are listed below:
- Stokes: one count insurance fraud, one count aggravated arson, one count conspiracy to commit aggravated arson
- Miller: one count aggravated arson, one count conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, one count facilitation to commit aggravated arson
- Dakota Bennett: one count aggravated arson, one count conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, one count facilitation to commit aggravated arson
- Michelle Bennett: one count facilitation to commit aggravated arson