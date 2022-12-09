WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people have been arrested on aggravated arson charges in connection with a fire that happened in July at a home in McMinnville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on July 21, authorities responded to a residential fire reported on McGregor Road in McMinnville. Over the course of the investigation, agents determined the fire had been intentionally set and that multiple people were responsible.

Those accused of setting the fire have been identified as Janice Stokes, 54, Devin Miller, 20, Dakota Bennett, 25, and Michelle Bennett, 48. All four were arrested Friday and booked into the Warren County Jail, according to the TBI.

Janice Stokes (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Devin Miller (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Dakota Bennett (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Michelle Bennett (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Their charges are listed below: