NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police believe undercover detectives prevented a confrontation between rival groups where gunfire would have been exchanged.

Police say on Wednesday night, detectives received information leading them to believe a confrontation was set to go down in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike involving Javon Kelly, 20, and others. Kelly was free on a $35,000 bond in relation to a 2021 aggravated robbery arrest.

Kelly and three other people were seen in the neighborhood and were followed as they left in a red Honda Accord. Police soon discovered the people in the car were armed and officers tried to stop the car at Clarksville Pike and West Hamilton Road. The Honda pulled over briefly before fleeing, police say.

Rather than follow the car, a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was in the area and followed the Honda on I-24 West to Clarksville. THP troopers later tried to stop the car in Montgomery County, but were unsuccessful.

The car exited I-24 at Exit 8 in Clarksville and later crashed. The four occupants got out and carjacked a nearby pickup truck.

Clarksville police and other law enforcement agencies pursued the carjacked pickup truck for a short time before the truck crashed while trying to get onto I-24 East. All four suspects were then taken into custody and have been charged with carjacking in Montgomery County.

The suspects have been identified as Javon Kelly, 19-year-old Juan Rodriguez, 18-year-old I’yendaye Byrd, and 18-year-old Armesia Newsom.

Police say five guns were recovered – three from the Honda and two from the pickup truck. Police are also in talks with the United States Attorney’s Office about possible federal charges against the four suspects.

Rodriguez was convicted of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in January of this year in Nashville and was given a mostly probated four-year sentence. Byrd was previously arrested at age 16 and charged in Juvenile Court with criminal homicide for a deadly shooting that happened on December 31, 2020. He was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested Wednesday night, according to police.