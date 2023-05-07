WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least four people were taken into custody following a disturbance that occurred Saturday at Winchester City Park.

On Saturday, May 6, officers were dispatched to the Winchester City Park to respond to reports of a disturbance that had occurred at the ball fields.

According to Winchester police, when officers arrived on scene, they learned that a man had threatened to get a gun from his vehicle after a call was made by an umpire during a game.

Officials reported that the man never brandished a gun, but he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

At the scene, officers also arrested two women for assault after they allegedly engaged in a fight while authorities were present.

Winchester police said another man, who was involved in the incident, was taken into custody due to having an unrelated criminal warrant out of Maury County.

The identities of those who were arrested of have not been made public at this time.

No other information regarding the incident has been released.