4 arrested, 38 citations issued during Broadway weekend mask enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police issued 38 citations and arrested four people for violating Nashville’s mask mandate during the department’s first weekend of enhanced enforcement on Broadway.

Twenty of those citations were written Friday and 18 were issued Saturday, police said. They added one arrest was made Friday, while the other three were Saturday.

The department did not immediately release the number of arrests made and citations issued Sunday.

Police had announced they would increase their presence on Broadway over the weekend to ensure compliance with the Nashville health order requiring masks to be worn in public. They revealed three teams of eight officers conducted walking patrols on Broadway from about 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday, while another six were on ATVs and conduct mobile enforcement, including stopping and citing “transpotainment” vehicles.

The first arrest for violating the city’s mask mandate was made last Wednesday night on Broadway, but the District Attorney retired the charge against the 61-year-old homeless man. District Attorney Glenn Funk said Thursday afternoon the charge would be retired, meaning the case will be continued and likely dismissed at a later date.

Violation of the mask mandate is considered a class C misdemeanor under state law. It is punishable by a fine of up to $50 and/or as many as 30 days in jail, the Metro Public Health Department said.

The mask mandate for Nashville and Davidson County went into effect June 29.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

