GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday marks four weeks since a stolen pickup truck smashed through the front of a Greenbrier gun store.

Detectives tell News 2 the case is still very active as they look to recover stolen guns and apprehend 23-year-old Corey Summers, the third of three suspects.

Many of you will remember the dramatic footage at Guns and Leather Gun Store from the early morning of July 8.

A stolen pickup truck is shown driving thru the front of the shop, then smashing gun cases.

The suspects are now identified as 22-year-old Tyler Cunningham, 36-year-old Ryan Dillard

and 23-year-old Corey Summers.

Video shows two of the men get out and take cover around a corner, while the third suspect rammed the truck through the steel doors.

Police have declined to say who was driving and who was on foot.

The video obtained by News 2 shows the three men working together to steal as many guns as they can grab. They pulled long guns from the wall and scooped up handguns from the broken case.

Ryan Dillard (Source: Greenbrier Police Department)

Tyler Cunningham (Source: Greenbrier Police Department)

Corey Summers (Source: Greenbrier Police Department)

They put the guns in the back seat and in 38 seconds, screeched across Highway 41.

Initially, gun shop owners thought nine weapons were stolen. Now investigators say it could be twice that number.

The video later shows Greenbrier police responding in force, sweeping the store and a rear office unsure if the bandits are still on premises.

A few days later, News 2 was on scene at a Wilson County motel as state and federal law officers tracked the suspects. It’s here that Cunningham and Dillard were captured, while Summers remains at large.

Police tell News 2 they have reports that the men were selling some of the guns in a parking lot as shoppers came and went from a store; Lt. Buster Locklayer says that is very concerning.

Police acknowledge they have returned some of the stolen weapons, but many more are still missing.

“We don’t know they’re whereabouts, or what they will be used for, definitely not for anything good,” Lt. Locklayer said.

If anyone has seen Corey Summers, they are urged to call their local police agency as he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to federal investigators, the trio is suspected of stealing dozens of guns from multiple gun shops in Middle Tennessee.