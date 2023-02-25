MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department and the family of a missing woman are offering up a $3,000 reward for any information leading to her whereabouts.

Officials say 37-year-old Deavin Nicole Walker has been missing since Feb. 26, 2020. According to detectives, Walker was last known to be walking in the Willoughby Station neighborhood after telling a family member that she was going to the store.

Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department

Walker was last seen leaving her residence wearing a white shirt and green sweatpants. She is described as five feet three inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair styled in dreadlocks with highlighted tips.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department says Walker was reported missing on April 16, 2020, and is known to frequent the Lebanon area. Authorities say detectives and the family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Mt. Juliet Police are offering a $2,000 reward, in addition to the family’s $1,000 reward for any information regarding Walker.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Deavin Walker asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or, clicking here.