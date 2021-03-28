35+ water rescues reported in Williamson County due to flooding

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy rainfall has caused flooding issues for multiple Middle Tennessee counties, and one of the areas most impacted has been Williamson County.

The Williamson County EMA Sunday morning reported at least 53 roads were closed due to flooding.

County and city officials reported conducting around 40 Swiftwater rescue calls for abandoned vehicles, home rescues, and water rescues.

Evacuations have taken place in the Meadowgreen Acres Subdivision, Old Harding Road, and on Harpeth River Drive where a reported 12 to 18 homes had been evacuated.

Williamson County EMA Director Todd Horton said at one point there were over 4,000 people without power, but that number is now below 500.

During a media briefing Sunday morning, Horton put the current flooding into historic perspective.

“The models of National Weather Service’s advanced hydraulic prediction services show that the Harpeth River in Franklin is currently at 25.32 feet, and an estimated crest of just under 34.8 feet. If that is accurate it will reach a level that is about six inches less than the 2010 flood which was 35.3 feet.”

Williamson County will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates here. You can also find a list of impacted roadways here.