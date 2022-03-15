MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Juliet man is back behind bars after another DUI arrest in Middle Tennessee.

Dylan Lankford, 30, was arrested just after 10 p.m. Monday in Franklin.

According to Franklin PD, an officer saw Lankford make a traffic offense at the intersection of Carothers Parkway and Liberty Pike. After making a traffic stop, the officer determined Lankford was impaired and took him into custody.

Police say 35 empty beer cans and bottles were found in his car.

This is Lankford’s fifth DUI arrest. He is also facing charges for the following:

Violation of the Implied Consent Law

Having open alcohol in his vehicle

Disregarding a traffic control device

Lankford is being held on a $22,000 bond. He is due in court on April 28.