PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges after detectives seized more than eight pounds of drugs, as well as plenty of cash, in Putnam County Thursday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Investigation Division was conducting an investigation at a local hotel on Thursday, May 11, when detectives spotted Brandon Lee Bilbrey, who had an active warrant for probation violation.

Authorities said they arrested Bilbrey on the warrant, but they also noticed three other individuals who were on state probation and “known drug offenders.”

The detectives reportedly observed a drug transaction involving 24-year-old Dalton Glynn Willey. The investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately 2.5 ounces of heroin, 1 ounce of meth, and cash, according to officials.

In addition, the sheriff’s office — with some help from agents with the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole Division, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration — said law enforcement conducted a probation search of Willey’s home in Baxter, where they seized about 5 ounces of meth, a handgun, and cash.

Later that night, authorities said they obtained a search warrant for another location Willey was renting, which led to the discovery of approximately 7.5 pounds of meth, 7 ounces of heroin, ammunition, and cash.

“The street value of the heroin is estimated at $54,000. Heroin is sold in tenths, commonly referred to as points. The street value of methamphetamine is approximately $272,000,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris stated. “The illegal drugs are pouring across the Southern Border at record numbers, and it affects every town in America. Putnam County is no exception. The Putnam County Sheriff Office will continue to fight the war on drugs to keep this community a safe place to raise our children.”

According to officials, Willey was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Manufacturing, sale, and delivery of meth

Manufacturing, sale, and delivery of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office said Willey has no bond and a court date scheduled for June 12.