30% of Davidson County total COVID-19 cases centered in 4 zip codes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Metro Public Health Department, more than 30% of Davidson County’s total COVID-19 cases are centered in four zip codes.
The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.
Many cases are in the heavily populated areas of Antioch and South Nashville, which has seen the highest case counts from the beginning of the pandemic. A quarter of Davidson County’s total current cases are found in the 37013 zip code and nearby 37211.
The two other zip codes with at least 5% of the county total are 37209 in western Davidson County and Madison’s 37115.
Case numbers by zip code released by the Metro Public Health Department:
|Patient Zip
|Number of Cases
|% of Total
|37013
|11,827
|13.9%
|37211
|9,210
|10.8%
|Pending
|5,854
|6.8%
|37209
|4,441
|5.2%
|37207
|4,250
|5.0%
|37115
|4,156
|4.9%
|37076
|3,677
|4.3%
|37217
|3,493
|4.1%
|37221
|3,305
|3.9%
|37214
|3,036
|3.6%
|37203
|2,969
|3.5%
|37206
|2,724
|3.2%
|37072
|2,432
|2.9%
|37205
|2,265
|2.7%
|37208
|2,191
|2.6%
|37215
|2,156
|2.5%
|37138
|2,081
|2.4%
|37210
|1,852
|2.2%
|37216
|1,768
|2.1%
|37218
|1,602
|1.9%
|37204
|1,572
|1.8%
|37212
|1,490
|1.7%
|37220
|551
|0.6%
|37080
|465
|0.5%
|37232
|416
|0.5%
|37189
|414
|0.5%
|37228
|277
|0.3%
|37201
|272
|0.3%
|37219
|242
|0.3%
|37243
|213
|0.2%
|37027
|209
|0.2%
|37235
|113
|0.1%
|37135
|62
|0.1%
|37213
|62
|0.1%
|37075
|56
|0.1%
|37122
|55
|0.1%
|37167
|51
|0.1%
|37029
|50
|0.1%
|37086
|45
|0.1%
|37202
|41
|0.05%
|37116
|39
|0.05%
|37174
|38
|0.04%
|37066
|37
|0.04%
|37087
|34
|0.04%
|37011
|29
|0.03%
|37064
|28
|0.03%
|42240
|28
|0.03%
|37130
|25
|0.03%
|37067
|23
|0.03%
|37129
|23
|0.03%
|42101
|19
|0.02%
|37015
|17
|0.02%
|37042
|16
|0.02%
|37069
|15
|0.02%
|37179
|15
|0.02%
|37128
|14
|0.02%
|37224
|14
|0.02%
|37070
|13
|0.02%
|37082
|13
|0.02%
|37222
|13
|0.02%
|38401
|13
|0.02%
|37040
|11
|0.01%
|37148
|11
|0.01%
|37172
|11
|0.01%
|37229
|11
|0.01%
|35640
|10
|0.01%
|37062
|10
|0.01%
|37143
|10
|0.01%
|Rest of Nashville
|2,719
|3.2%
|Grand Total
|85,204
|100.0%
COVID-19 in Tennessee
(This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )