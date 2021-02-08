30% of Davidson County total COVID-19 cases centered in 4 zip codes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Metro Public Health Department, more than 30% of Davidson County’s total COVID-19 cases are centered in four zip codes.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





Many cases are in the heavily populated areas of Antioch and South Nashville, which has seen the highest case counts from the beginning of the pandemic. A quarter of Davidson County’s total current cases are found in the 37013 zip code and nearby 37211.

The two other zip codes with at least 5% of the county total are 37209 in western Davidson County and Madison’s 37115.

Case numbers by zip code released by the Metro Public Health Department:

Patient Zip Number of Cases % of Total 37013 11,827 13.9% 37211 9,210 10.8% Pending 5,854 6.8% 37209 4,441 5.2% 37207 4,250 5.0% 37115 4,156 4.9% 37076 3,677 4.3% 37217 3,493 4.1% 37221 3,305 3.9% 37214 3,036 3.6% 37203 2,969 3.5% 37206 2,724 3.2% 37072 2,432 2.9% 37205 2,265 2.7% 37208 2,191 2.6% 37215 2,156 2.5% 37138 2,081 2.4% 37210 1,852 2.2% 37216 1,768 2.1% 37218 1,602 1.9% 37204 1,572 1.8% 37212 1,490 1.7% 37220 551 0.6% 37080 465 0.5% 37232 416 0.5% 37189 414 0.5% 37228 277 0.3% 37201 272 0.3% 37219 242 0.3% 37243 213 0.2% 37027 209 0.2% 37235 113 0.1% 37135 62 0.1% 37213 62 0.1% 37075 56 0.1% 37122 55 0.1% 37167 51 0.1% 37029 50 0.1% 37086 45 0.1% 37202 41 0.05% 37116 39 0.05% 37174 38 0.04% 37066 37 0.04% 37087 34 0.04% 37011 29 0.03% 37064 28 0.03% 42240 28 0.03% 37130 25 0.03% 37067 23 0.03% 37129 23 0.03% 42101 19 0.02% 37015 17 0.02% 37042 16 0.02% 37069 15 0.02% 37179 15 0.02% 37128 14 0.02% 37224 14 0.02% 37070 13 0.02% 37082 13 0.02% 37222 13 0.02% 38401 13 0.02% 37040 11 0.01% 37148 11 0.01% 37172 11 0.01% 37229 11 0.01% 35640 10 0.01% 37062 10 0.01% 37143 10 0.01% Rest of Nashville 2,719 3.2% Grand Total 85,204 100.0%