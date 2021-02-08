30% of Davidson County total COVID-19 cases centered in 4 zip codes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Metro Public Health Department, more than 30% of Davidson County’s total COVID-19 cases are centered in four zip codes.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.

  • Feb 2 heatmaps
Many cases are in the heavily populated areas of Antioch and South Nashville, which has seen the highest case counts from the beginning of the pandemic. A quarter of Davidson County’s total current cases are found in the 37013 zip code and nearby 37211.

The two other zip codes with at least 5% of the county total are 37209 in western Davidson County and Madison’s 37115.

Case numbers by zip code released by the Metro Public Health Department:

Patient ZipNumber of Cases% of Total
3701311,82713.9%
372119,21010.8%
Pending5,8546.8%
372094,4415.2%
372074,2505.0%
371154,1564.9%
370763,6774.3%
372173,4934.1%
372213,3053.9%
372143,0363.6%
372032,9693.5%
372062,7243.2%
370722,4322.9%
372052,2652.7%
372082,1912.6%
372152,1562.5%
371382,0812.4%
372101,8522.2%
372161,7682.1%
372181,6021.9%
372041,5721.8%
372121,4901.7%
372205510.6%
370804650.5%
372324160.5%
371894140.5%
372282770.3%
372012720.3%
372192420.3%
372432130.2%
370272090.2%
372351130.1%
37135620.1%
37213620.1%
37075560.1%
37122550.1%
37167510.1%
37029500.1%
37086450.1%
37202410.05%
37116390.05%
37174380.04%
37066370.04%
37087340.04%
37011290.03%
37064280.03%
42240280.03%
37130250.03%
37067230.03%
37129230.03%
42101190.02%
37015170.02%
37042160.02%
37069150.02%
37179150.02%
37128140.02%
37224140.02%
37070130.02%
37082130.02%
37222130.02%
38401130.02%
37040110.01%
37148110.01%
37172110.01%
37229110.01%
35640100.01%
37062100.01%
37143100.01%
Rest of Nashville2,7193.2%
Grand Total85,204100.0%

