GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A toddler was shot and killed in Giles County Wednesday morning.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department says a 3-year-old was shot and killed in Elkton and that the investigation is ongoing.
No other information on the shooting was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.