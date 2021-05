BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A toddler has died after fire destroyed a home in Benton County Wednesday night, according to the county mayor.

Mayor Brett Lashlee said firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to a fire at a home on Sunburst Lane.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

A three-year-old child died as a result of the fire, the mayor said.

No additional information was immediately released.