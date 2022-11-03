ALGOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.

It happened in Algood on Thursday, Nov. 3.

City officials say a 3-year-old was injured in a self-inflicted shooting, but no further information about the nature of the shooting was immediately available.

The child was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Officials also say the shooting was “in proximity” to a nearby school, but was not at the school.