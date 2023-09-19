WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three Wilson County Schools campuses were placed a “soft lockdown” Tuesday morning due to a police matter in the immediate area.

Green Hill High School, Lakeview Elementary and W.A. Wright Elementary were the impacted schools. The all clear was issued around 9 a.m.

This matter was completely unrelated to those schools, but they were placed on a soft lockdown until the situation was cleared, according to the district.

All SRO staffs and school admins were aware of the situation.