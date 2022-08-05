ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash in Antioch.
It happened in the 600 block of Bell Road just before 8 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say three vehicles were involved in the crash.
One other injury was reported, along with the fatality.
There was no further information immediately made available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.