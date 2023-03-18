HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed and another was hurt Friday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Henry County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck collided along U.S. Route 641 North just after 10:15 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

Officials said the driver and the passenger inside the 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer — identified as 38-year-old Jason Charland and 32-year-old Patricia Charland, both from Tennessee — died from their injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities reported the driver of the 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer, a 56-year-old from Georgia, was injured, but there is no word on his current condition.

As for the 86-year-old Tennessean driving the 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, THP said he was not hurt in the crash. However, charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

All four people involved in the incident were reportedly wearing their seatbelts.

While THP’s preliminary report did not share any details about how the pickup truck and the tractor-trailers ended up colliding, officials did say other vehicles were damaged due to materials and debris from the initial crash.