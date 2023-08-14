PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three inmates were hospitalized after they are believed to have overdosed on fentanyl inside the Putnam County jail.

Sheriff Eddie Farris said the inmates were taken to an area hospital for evaluations after the drug was brought into the facility by an inmate who was taken into custody Sunday night.

The inmates are expected to be OK though they are still at the hospital and being monitored.

They are expected to face new charges once they have been returned to the jail.

In July, eight female inmates were hospitalized after they are believed to have overdosed on a heroin/fentanyl mixture inside the jail. All of the impacted inmates were charged with simple possession/casual exchange.