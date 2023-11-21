CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department arrested three employees of a bail bonding agency for multiple crimes associated with bounty hunting.

It began on October 27 when 74-year-old Dan Holton said two men, now identified as Alexander Beecham and Gauge Waddell, came to his house around noon and banged forcefully on his door.

The men said they were looking for Holton’s daughter who had a warrant related to a DUI.

Holton told News 2, the men were dressed like law enforcement officers and did not identify themselves. “I said she is not here, she doesn’t live here. And he took a step and looked over my shoulder into my house and that is when I began to get nervous.”

Holton said the man’s van blocked his car in the driveway and he asked them to leave.

When the men parked a short distance from his home, Holton said he went and took their picture with his phone.

Holton said the men were wearing tactical vests that said Bail Enforcement Agent.

According to Holton, neither man identified themselves as bounty hunters or bonding agents.

Investigators said the word ‘Agent’ is much larger than the other text, which Corporal Shane Dunning said is misleading.

Dunning said the men never registered with local law enforcement, as mandated. “We didn’t get any notification they were in our county doing work.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Alexander Beecham and another man would go on to another nearby home looking for their suspect. The document claims the men entered a home without authorization, scaring a 16-year-old boy who was inside.

“He didn’t give them permission to come in. He confronted them in the kitchen area of the home that they came in the back door that was unlocked,” Dunning said.

According to the arrest documents, later that day, Alexander Beecham and 50-year-old Illa Jordan returned to the same home. The woman they confronted was with two minors. The paperwork said Beecham approached and began yelling forcefully, asking if she was the suspect.

The victim claimed the male was carrying a gun in his hand. She stated that the woman, Jordan, had been in the woods “apparently laying in wait.”

News 2 asked Dunning if the suspects were legitimate, and if they were recognized by the state with credentials to be bail bondsmen or bounty hunters.

“I know they have acquired an 8-hour class that is required, but I also have documentation that they were denied the actual bonding agents in Rutherford County,” Dunning answered.

News 2 obtained a copy of the document registered in the Circuit Court for Rutherford County in Murfreesboro. The documents for both Beecham and Waddell requesting they be added as bonding agents for Free At Last Bonding show a red ‘DENIED’ stamp with the date of August 25, 2023.

Surveillance video from November 15 shows the three suspects being booked into the Cheatham County Jail. All three suspects smiled in their mugshots.

“It was kind of a joke to them,” said Dunning.

The attorney for the bonding company said the employees acted according to law and 74-year-old Dan Holton is to blame.

Cayley J. Turrin, attorney for Free at Last Bail Bonding and the 3 suspects, sent News 2 the following statement:

“We look forward to our day in court, as we have tried to provide the corporal with proof of innocence and documents that show that these charges are false, including video footage. Unfortunately, at every turn, we were denied by the Corporal in Cheatham County and we look forward to our day in court. We tried to explain the nuances of bonding laws but were again denied by him. These are very serious charges, and we have fought them in the past and have won, we look forward to doing the same here. The alleged victim in this matter was merely upset that we were trying to bring his daughter to court in Coffee County that she had purposely missed. Blame is being placed on the wrong individuals here and this is a simple case of an individual who did not want to appear in court and a father who was trying to hide her.”

When told of the comment from the attorney, Holton told News 2, “Well nobody is hiding anybody, never have been. There is no defense for being terrorized by a couple of thugs.”

News 2 checked with the Department of Commerce and Insurance. Gauge Waddell is licensed as an Insurance Producer. The status date is November 20, 2023, almost a month after the alleged crimes. Alexander Beecham has a similar document also with a status date of November 20, 2023.

Illa Renee Jordan has a valid state Insurance Producer license registered with the state as of September 15, 2023. This date is before the alleged incident.

When told of this, Shane Dunning said she still did not notify law enforcement authorities they were in the county looking to pick someone up. “We want to work with our bounty hunters and bail bondsmen, but we ask them to please do it the right way to protect our citizens.”

Gauge Waddell has been charged with Violation of bounty hunting professional and Impersonation of a licensed professional, with a $5,000 bond.

Illa Jordan has been charged with Violation of bounty hunting professional bondsman with a bond of $2,500.

Alexander Beecham has been charged with Violation of bounty hunting professional bondsman, Impersonation of a licensed professional, Aggravated assault (two counts), and Aggravated burglary, with a bond of $35,000.

