3 Tennessee centers to help people recover from March floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are opening three recovery centers to help people find assistance after flooding in March.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the Multi-Agency Recovery Centers open Saturday in Nashville-Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The Tennessee agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and local agencies will be there helping people understand assistance programs, apply for aid and find other ways to get recovery help.

The centers will be at Plaza Mariachi in Nashville, open through June 6, with temporary closure for Memorial Day weekend; Wilson County School Administrative Training Center in Lebanon, open through May 28 based on need; and Grassland Middle School in Franklin, open through May 28 based on need.

Through a federal Major Disaster Declaration, governments in 23 counties and individuals in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties can receive aid.

The severe weather from March 25 to April 3 caused seven deaths and disrupting power to 15,000 customers.