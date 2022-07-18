HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police caught three teens allegedly breaking into cars and stealing guns. When asked how they got to the crime scene, the teens reportedly say they took an Uber.

It unfolds around 1 a.m. Saturday. That’s when Hendersonville Police responded to a 911 call about multiple teenagers wearing dark clothes and red hoodies breaking into cars at an apartment complex.

Police saturated the area, finding two 15-year-olds and 17-year-old hiding in the nearby Woodline.

Officers secured two handguns. Police say one of the alleged thieves brought a gun with them, and the other gun they reportedly found in an unlocked car.

The teen suspects allegedly took an Uber to Hendersonville.

“This is a trend we are very familiar with over the last 6 to 7 years,” said Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan. “And what we found, is they are usually looking to get out of the area in a stolen vehicle. We know they are looking for firearms and keys.”

Ryan added that the activity is prevalent throughout Middle Tennessee and continues to be a problem for law enforcement. “That’s why we hit it with all the resources we have. We know that car shopping is just a gateway crime that leads to more serious, violent crimes in the future. If we can stop it at this lower level, that is absolutely what we want to do, before these teens or any of our civilians get hurt in Hendersonville.”

Police told News 2 the teens are from Gallatin. They are charged with breaking into cars and unlawful possession of handguns.