HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teenagers were stopped driving a vehicle stolen from a non-profit shelter in Hendersonville Sunday.

Hendersonville police reported the department initially received a license plate reader alert of a vehicle stolen from Illinois

Officers located the stolen vehicle on State Route 386 and conducted a traffic stop, which is when they found one 17-year-old and two 15 year-olds inside the vehicle, according to a release.

The teens had reportedly fled from a non-profit juvenile shelter in West Frankfort, Illinois and stole one of the facility’s vehicles.

All three were charged with theft of motor vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.