3 residents hospitalized after Columbia apartment fire

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were rescued by firefighters and rushed to a hospital after an apartment fire in Columbia early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded around 12:15 a.m. to the fire at Columbia Meadows Apartments on Brannon Court.

(Courtesy: Columbia Fire & Rescue)

When firefighters arrived, they said there were large flames coming from the building and several people were trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue three people from the burning building, according to the department.

All three were transported by Maury Regional EMS to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The department said no firefighters were injured.

The Columbia Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.