3 rescued after car plunges into water in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were rescued from a car submerged in water in Giles County Wednesday night.

Giles County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a report of a car that had plunged off Bethel Road into water with several people inside.

When rescue crews arrived, they found the vehicle almost completely underwater. They deployed a raft and helped three people off the vehicle and back to the road.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office and Giles County Emergency Medical Services also responded to assist.

(Courtesy: Giles County Fire and Rescue)

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the car to go off the road.