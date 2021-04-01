3 rescued after car plunges into water in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were rescued from a car submerged in water in Giles County Wednesday night.
Giles County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a report of a car that had plunged off Bethel Road into water with several people inside.
When rescue crews arrived, they found the vehicle almost completely underwater. They deployed a raft and helped three people off the vehicle and back to the road.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Office and Giles County Emergency Medical Services also responded to assist.
No injuries were reported.
It was not immediately clear what caused the car to go off the road.