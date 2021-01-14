3 reasons to watch the sky this January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s plenty to see in the night skies this month!

First there’s the alignment of Mars, the Moon, and Uranus – you heard that right. That’ll be January 19, 20, and 21, but the alignment of the two planets will be nice and bright in the sky on the 21st in particular. Normally, the moon is too bright to see Mars and Uranus, but not this time.

You’ll also be able to see Asteroid Eunomia on January 21st! It’ll be visible to the east as of 6:56 pm CST, but its highest point in the sky will be just before midnight.

Finally, there’s the Full Wolf Moon on January 28th! It’s the first full moon of the new year, and it’ll be most visible at 1:18 pm. Don’t worry though, it’ll be easy to see as the sun goes down!