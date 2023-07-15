PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putnam County crews spent Saturday morning battling a blaze that left a home severely damaged.

According to the Putnam County Fire Department, units were dispatched to the 3500 block of Bear Creek Road shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 for a report of a residential structure fire.

(Courtesy: Putnam County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Putnam County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Putnam County Fire Department)

When first responders arrived at the scene, officials said the roof was fully-involved in flames, so they quickly started fighting the fire. Personnel reportedly spent about three hours at the house.

Even though the blaze broke out during the early morning hours, the department said three firefighters had to be treated at the scene for heat-related issues.

However, everyone inside the home was reportedly able to escape.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the fire or the estimated damages.