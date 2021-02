NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is displaced and three pets are dead after a house fire in Hermitage.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to a house in the 7000 block of Bonnavent Drive at around 5 p.m. Sunday and found heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

Three pets were killed and half of the house was lost in the fire. Aside from some smoke inhalation, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.