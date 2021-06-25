3 pets die in Rutherford County house fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family lost three of their pets during a house fire in Rutherford County.

According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a reported fire at a home on Bradyville Pike around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. There was heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the house before crews found the fire inside and extinguished it.

The department said the house had fire and severe smoke damage. All the residents made it out safely. However, three pets died in the fire.

The American Red Cross responded to help the family. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.