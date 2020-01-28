3 people wounded in Clarksville shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the area of Peachers Mill Road and Carter Road where they located the victims.

The department closed the road from Carter Road to Pine Mountain Road as they worked their investigation.

While no additional information was immediately released by police, pictures from the area, provided by Clarksville Now, show multiple SWAT vehicles and police cruisers.

According to a spokesperson for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, a “lockout” was initiated at Kenwood Elementary, Middle and High schools around 9:40 a.m. The “lockout” was lifted about 30 minutes later at 10:10 a.m.

