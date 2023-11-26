LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — During one of the top shopping weekends of the year, Lebanon law enforcement ended up taking three suspected shoplifters into custody for a variety of charges.

The Lebanon Police Department said Officer Miller and Officer Royer responded to Hibbitt Sports on Sunday, Nov. 26 due to three people actively shoplifting.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they made contact with the three suspects, but the trio immediately tried to flee and shoved both officers out of the way, knocking one to the ground.

According to officials, one suspect ran into a nearby business while the other two got into their vehicle and attempted to drive away.

Miller and Royer reportedly apprehended the two individuals in the car as the driver was trying to shift the car into drive. Meanwhile, Officer Polston, Officer O’Brien, and Officer Johnson tracked down the third subject inside a business in the area, police said.

Law enforcement said all three suspects had warrants out of Nashville for theft, evading, and robbery.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation shows the three females were attempting to steal nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise from Hibbitt Sports. In addition, a search of the car led to the discovery of stolen merchandise from other nearby businesses.

Officials said charges are pending against the three suspects for shoplifting, criminal attempt, evading arrest, assault on an officer, and possession of stolen goods.

“We’re thankful for Officers Johnson, Miller, O’Brien, Polston, Royer and all of our officers who work hard to apprehend those who commit crime in our city!” the police department wrote on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

If you see something suspicious, you are encouraged to call the Lebanon dispatch at 615-444-2323.